Colorado state officials remind federal workers of state benefits amid shutdown

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado state officials are making sure federal workers who have been impacted by the government shutdown are aware of state benefits.

Friday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) held a meeting, going over unemployment insurance.

If you're eligible, unemployment insurance benefits can last up to 26 weeks, which is around 55% of wages, however, not all federal workers impacted by the shutdown will be eligible for these benefits.

"If you are an accepted employee and you are working full time and you are not getting paid, unfortunately, you are not considered separated from employment," said Phil Spesshardt, Director of the Unemployment Division. "You don't actually qualify and you wouldn't be eligible for employment on a weekly basis."

For more information on how you can apply for unemployment benefits and to see if you're eligible, visit CDLE website.

