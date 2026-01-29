Colorado Springs woman pushes for stronger pet protection laws after dog's death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs woman is continuing her fight to change state law after her dog was killed while in the care of an unlicensed pet sitter, arguing that dogs should be considered more than just property under the law.

The pet sitter watching Julie Hsieh's dog Lumi, when Lumi died, was charged and convicted of a crime for running an unlicensed pet facility this month. Lumi was a pomeranian. According to online court records, Ratajczyk pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 for the offense from Dec. 23, 2024. The ruling is tied to the day Lumi was killed by another dog while in the care of the sitter. News5 first covered Hsieh's story in June.

Documents obtained through an open records request state Richard Ratajczyk ran the business "Spoiled Rotten Dogs" and had been warned he needed a license to care for more than three dogs at a time back in 2021. An investigation by the state shows he likely ignored that guidance multiple times up until Lumi's death. According to the documents, Ratajczyk admitted to having five dogs in his care the day Lumi was mauled to death.

Hsieh said she never would have let Ratajczyk watch her two dogs had she known a stranger's two other bigger dogs were going to be there. She said Ratajczyk hid this information from her. Despite the sitter breaking the law by watching too many dogs at once and Lumi dying, Hsieh was not considered a victim in the case and there is no legal punishment tied directly to the death of Lumi.

"I want people to know because this is not just about me as a pet owner," Hsieh said. "This is about all pet owners and the risk that they don't know. We need to make some changes with the law so people like me do not fall through the gaps."

Hsieh has been fighting for change. She has gone before the Colorado Springs City Council and reached out to state lawmakers. She feels that there should be laws holding pet sitters more accountable if a pet is killed in their care because of negligence. She wants dogs to be considered more than just property in the eyes of the law.

"I talk to my dog all the time," Hsieh recalled of speaking with Lumi. "Whether she speaks back or not, I can see her eyes. She communicates with me and she understands me... You're saying that property will respond to you a certain way, you know, give you that kind of interaction? No."

Hsieh isn't giving up her fight for more accountability.

Colorado pet sitting law explained

This case highlights a Colorado law that many people may not know about. If you are caring for more than three animals in Colorado that aren't yours, and you're being compensated, you have to be licensed.

Pet owners and sitters should look into the Pet Animal and Facilities Act (PACFA) through the state. You can apply to be a licensed facility there, and look up the more than 3,000 licensed facilities.

This doesn't mean that someone who isn't licensed isn't a good pet sitter, but it does help ensure the facility or sitter you are using meets state-mandated standards.

The following is from the PACFA website:

"Any firm, person, or corporation that cares for, or houses more than three pet animals at one time (in addition to their own pet animals), or trains pet animals in the absence of the owner, or such owner's designee, and receives compensation for said services or correctional facility pet animal training programs regardless of compensation."

Click here for more information from PACFA.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

