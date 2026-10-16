Colorado Springs woman accused of killing children in house fire denied bond

A Colorado Springs woman accused of burning down her home with her children inside in 2003 will not be allowed to bond out of jail.
A judge ruled Friday shortly after noon that Deborah Nicholls will remain in jail while her case is retried.
Watch below: Colorado Springs mother's conviction overturned, DA's Office appealing order
Her conviction was overturned earlier this year for murder in the death of her three kids after a judge found evidence in her 2008 trial was not disclosed.
Nicholls has maintained her innocence since the case began. The district attorney’s office has appealed the decision to overturn her conviction.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
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