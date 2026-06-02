Colorado Springs will install temporary traffic safety projects at 34 locations across the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is rolling out new traffic safety projects at 34 locations across the city this month, with the first installation planned for June 11.

Crews are expected to finish the projects by the end of August.

The projects are part of the city's Safe Streets COS program and are funded through a federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant of $1.05 million. The city was awarded the grant in 2024, along with an additional $262,000 in matching city funds.

The city is installing five types of temporary safety improvements, which are listed below:



neighborhood traffic circles

speed tables

speed feedback signs

flashing school zone signs

protected bike lanes



City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbee said many of the locations were chosen because they are near parks and schools, where pedestrians and drivers frequently share the road.

"The main goal is to slow speeds because what we find is that speed is a significant factor in the severity of crashes. So if we can reduce speeds, we can improve safety." Todd Frisbee

Officials chose the 34 locations based on crash data, speed data and more than 300 complaints from residents each year requesting speed mitigation in their neighborhoods.

The locations were identified using the city's Transportation Safety Action Plan to pinpoint areas with elevated crash risks, high travel speeds and citizen safety concerns.

The temporary approach allows the city to collect before-and-after speed data and evaluate whether each measure is effective before committing to permanent installation.

"We want to look at speeds. That's our goal is to reduce, is to lower speeds in these residential areas. So we have collected data beforehand. We'll collect that same data at the same location after these have been in for a few months." Todd Frisbee

The temporary setups will remain in place for several months. After engineers analyze the data, the city will decide whether to make the measures permanent, remove them, or adjust them.

Frisbee said if the projects prove effective, the city could apply for additional state and federal grants to fund permanent installations.

Residents will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on the projects. Comments can be submitted through the city's Public Works front desk or through the City of Colorado Springs website.

City crews will handle most of the installations, which are expected to take approximately one day per location to complete.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to new signage at each location, including signs warning of speed humps ahead with an advisory speed posted.

A break down of the 34 locations and the temporary safety improvements they will have is below:

Neighborhood traffic circles



South El Paso Avenue and South Corona Avenue

Valley Hi Avenue and Parkhill Drive

Pikes Peak Avenue and 22nd Street

Capulin Drive and Shasta Drive

Capulin Drive and Server Drive

Montebello Drive and Del Paz Drive

Monica Drive West and Moonbeam Drive



Speed tables



Quail Lake Road south of Quail Lake

Broadmoor Valley Road near Broadmoor Valley Park

Pikes Peak Avenue near Buena Vista Montessori School

Farnsworth Drive near Bricker Elementary School

Springnite Drive near Turman Elementary School

Monica Drive near Deerfield Park and Turman Elementary School

Havenwood Drive near Woodmen Trail East Crossing

Fenton Road near Panorama Park parking lot

West Woodmen Road near Marshall Sprague Park



Speed feedback signs



Barnes Road east of Charlotte Parkway

Cheyenne Meadows Road southwest of Witches Willow Lane

Murray Boulevard between Pikes Peak Avenue and Bijou Street

Constitution Avenue near Avondale Drive

South Carefree Circle near Inspiration Drive

South Circle Drive north of Airport Road

Northbound Wahsatch Avenue north of Jefferson Street

Wahsatch Avenue between Columbia Street and Caramillo Street

North Nevada Avenue between East Jackson Street and Fontanero Street



Flashing school zone signs



Ridgeview Elementary on Shimmering Creek Drive

Chinook Trail Elementary/Middle School on Fraser Valley Lane and Grand Lawn Circle

Panorama Middle School on South Chelton Road

Audubon Elementary School on Patrician Way

Encompass Heights Elementary School on Thunder Mountain Avenue



Protected bike lanes



Pikes Peak Avenue from Corona Street to Nevada Avenue

Cheyenne Boulevard from Cresta Road to Sumner Street

Hancock Expressway from East Fountain Boulevard to South Union Boulevard

Fountain Boulevard from Hancock Expressway to South Circle Drive

___

'Don't Erase History': FOIA Dump Reveals Backlash to National Park QR Code Campaign From Rocky Mountain to Sand Creek, more than 1,700 comments submitted at Colorado National Park sites overwhelmingly defended preserving difficult chapters of American history. 'Don't Erase History': FOIA Dump Reveals Backlash to National Park QR Code Campaign

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.