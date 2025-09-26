Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Release) — Loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s disease will gather Saturday, Sept. 27, for the Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

One of 13 Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s in 2025, the Walk in Colorado Springs will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The Walk has a fundraising goal of $330,000. Collectively, the 13 Colorado Walks have a target of nearly $2.7 million.

There are 91,000 Coloradans among the 7.4 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.

“The toll from Alzheimer’s disease is rising relentlessly, and will continue to do so until we find a cure,” said Teal Peabody, Alzheimer’s Association Development manager for Southern Colorado. “Every dollar we raise for research to find a cure is an investment in our health and that of future generations.”

The proceeds from the Walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, enabling it to continue to provide the information, programs and services for those who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, as well as services for their family and caregivers. All of those services are provided at no charge.

Walks also support research to find a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research. Currently, it is funding 1,200 projects with over $450 million in 56 countries on six continents.

Walk in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, at Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the 13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s, go to www.alz.org/walk. For more information, contact Teal Peabody at tnpeabody@alz.org or 719-651-3584.

Edward Jones, Salesforce, Biogen, Salesforce and Eisai are national sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Local sponsors include Halo Home, Adobe Hospice & Home Health, Brighton Hospice, Dignity Memorial, Rocky Mountain Pace, Brookdale Senior Living, Ent Credit Union, Jackson Creek Senior Living, Seniors BlueBook, Master Tech Automotive Service, Slavens, Silver Key, Steve & Carolyn Blazer, Dogtopia, Springs Ranch, Aberdeen Ridge, Bible Electric Inc., The Palisades at Broadmoor Park, Special Kids Special Families, Goodwill of Colorado, NAI Highland and Alpine Bank.

