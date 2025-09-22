Colorado Springs veterans take 'Dream Flight' in WWII-era plane

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Korean War Army veteran Andy McDermott gave two thumbs up as he got ready for his ride on a fully restored World War II-era Stearman biplane. It's the same aircraft used to train aviators during WWII, and Dream Flights is the non-profit group making it all possible.

It's ride of a lifetime for the 93-year-old and four other residents from his senior living community in Colorado Springs, Melody Living.

"Andy said to me, 'I'm going to be 94 this year. This might be the last big thing I ever do in my life, so I'm going to do it'", said Melody Living Executive Director, Chia Gingerich. "I applaud their strength and courage because it is, at their age, something that they're very scared about being able to actually accomplish and do, and it's such an amazing opportunity for them."

KOAA Dianne Derby: This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?

Lawrence "Ozzie" Oswald: Oh, I don't know. I ain't dead yet.

85-year-old Navy veteran Lawrence "Ozzie" Oswald had us laughing before and after his flight.

KOAA Dianne Derby: What was the best part?

Lawrence "Ozzie" Oswald: He landed again.

KOAA Dianne Derby: He landed again? That was the best part? Of course.

Richard Hood spent 27 years in the Air Force. He says he expects this ride will be easier than the ones he used to take in fighter jets.

KOAA Dianne Derby: You flew in fighter jets?

Richard Hood: Yes.

KOAA Dianne Derby: Were you the pilot?

Richard Hood: No, I was a GIB.

KOAA Dianne Derby: What does that mean?

Richard Hood: Guy in back.

But this time, these men were up front and getting everyone's full attention and admiration.

"Thank you," said McDermott as he landed.

I asked Dream Flights how much this event costs to put on. They tell me it is about $5,000 per day to take five to eight veterans on a ride. To learn more or request a flight, click here.

