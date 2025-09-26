Colorado Springs veteran receives free accessible home designed specifically for his needs

A veteran received the surprise of a lifetime when he learned he would be getting a home designed specifically for his needs — completely free of charge.

Retired Army Sergeant Travis Blackman, who is paralyzed from the chest down, initially couldn't believe the news when representatives from the nonprofit Helping a Hero told him about the gift.

"I didn't believe them at first. I was like, what? Oh no, come on, you know what's the real deal here, you know, like am I being punked," Blackman said, "Where's the cameras?"

Blackman says performing everyday tasks in his current house has been extremely difficult due to accessibility challenges.

"This is huge. I haven't been able to do laundry since I was injured," Blackman said.

The home features an open floor plan and accessible design elements that will dramatically improve his quality of life.

His new home has appliances, such as a washing and drying machine, that is close enough to reach. He says he can now access his microwave and even his fuse box.

"The fuse box, that's huge too," said Blackman, "See, I can't access the fuse box in my current home."

"I'm still trying to wrap my mind around this and just having such an open floor plan. It's just huge not being crunched in the door, you know," Blackman said, "In my current house there's marks everywhere. I got holes in the drywall. I think there's 3 holes now, just from trying to maneuver, and then my foot gets jammed up in the wall and it'll go right through. Mentally, it's life changing."

Blackman says his favorite room in the new home is the bathroom, which allows him to navigate independently without the side maneuvering required in his current living situation.

"Wow, to have a bathroom that I can get under here and I don't have to do a side maneuver like, yeah, this is crazy, it's wild," Blackman said.

He says shaving and brushing his teeth will be much easier to do. Something he says he took for granted before he became paralyzed.

For Blackman, the home represents more than just improved accessibility — it's a symbol of independence and community support.

"This wasn't the plan for my life and then to have an organization and this many people just come in and pick me up and go, hey, we didn't forget about you," Blackman said, "We're not just leaving you on the ground to suffer, we're gonna pick you up and show you that people do care. I felt like God just sent some angels down to help me and to see me through."

Helping a Hero is looking for more people to assist. If you know someone, nominate them here.

Helping a Hero has built more than 200 homes in 27 states, providing adapted housing for veterans with disabilities.

