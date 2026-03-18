Colorado Springs Utilities proposes fuel rate decrease for both gas and electric

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has proposed to decrease both electric and natural gas rates, which would lower the cost of monthly bills.

If the decrease is approved, new rates would take effect on April 1.

CSU has provided the average cost decrease for each customer type.

Electric cost adjustment

Residential: –$2.10 (–1.9%)

Commercial: –$18.00 (–2.6%)

Industrial: –$1,293.20 (–3.1%)

Natural gas cost adjustment

Residential: –$7.62 (–15.2%)

Commercial: –$157.35 (–20.4%)

Industrial: –$1,573.56 (–21.0%)

Monthly bill changes are dependent on individual household/commercial usage.

The proposal was presented on Wednesday at the Utilities Board meeting, and City Council members will vote on it at their meeting on March 24.

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