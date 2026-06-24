Colorado Springs Utilities outlines plans for grid upgrades, nuclear power future

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities held its annual State of the Utilities event Wednesday, giving community members a look at how the utility is working to keep up with the city's growing needs.

CEO Travas Deal laid out the challenges ahead, from peak energy rates to water concerns, and how the utility is planning for the city's long-term energy future.

One major issue Deal highlighted is the growing energy consumption from both community members and businesses and the strain that it's putting on the electrical grid.

"If we keep setting new peaks and don't change our behavior, the cost is huge. So, if we can incentivize people to change behavior, use less during those times, that helps," said Deal.

Deal also discussed major infrastructure upgrades, including new substations to supply more power.

"But these last three years have been a huge push to get us to the level we need to be at, where I feel comfortable that we're not slowing anything down," said Deal.

Deal also mentioned the possibility of nuclear power coming to Colorado Springs to help build a stronger power infrastructure for the future.

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Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs Twigs, small branches and leaves covered the ground across Downtown Colorado Springs following Tuesday's storm. Downtown-goers react to Tuesday's damaging hail storm in Colorado Springs

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