Colorado Springs Utilities hosting virtual check-in for Sustainable Energy Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will be hosting a virtual community check-in for its Sustainable Energy Plan Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

During the meeting, CSU says they will cover the progress made in the plan, which includes adding renewable and natural gas generation sources, as well as closing the Martin Drake Plant.

CSU says the meeting will be a check-in for the community before the updated plan is presented to CSU's Board next year. To join the meeting, visit CSU's website.

The Sustainable Energy Plan was approved by CSU's Board in 2020. The plan aims at doing the following:



reducing carbon emissions

managing long-term costs

maintaining reliability

For more information on the Sustainable Energy Plan, visit CSU's website.

