Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC owner Dean Weidner dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC owner Dean Weidner has passed away. The cause is unknown at this time.

The team posted the following on their social media accounts on Thursday:

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Switchbacks FC owner Dean Weidner. A true pillar of the Colorado Springs community, Dean leaves behind a legacy rooted in passion, vision, and an unwavering love for the city and the team.



His impact will be felt for… pic.twitter.com/pr3MWLeage — Switchbacks FC (@SwitchbacksFC) March 19, 2026

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