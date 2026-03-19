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Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC owner Dean Weidner dies

Local businesses react to Weidner Field's impact
KOAA News5
Local businesses react to Weidner Field's impact
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC owner Dean Weidner has passed away. The cause is unknown at this time.

The team posted the following on their social media accounts on Thursday:

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area

Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area.

Marksheffel apartment proposal

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