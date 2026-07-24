Colorado Springs surplus plant sale sells out on opening day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs held its annual surplus plant sale Thursday at the city greenhouse on Glen Avenue — and it was gone before the day was done.

About 5,000 plants sold out on the first day of the sale, which was originally scheduled to run through Saturday. Hundreds of people showed up to take advantage of the event.

The plants were originally destined for city parks but were available because the city had a surplus.

Lisa Noll was among those who made the trip. Noll volunteers at the WaterWise Garden run by Colorado Springs Utilities and helped seed and pot some of the plants that were up for sale.

"I think it's really important for our city to think about our use of water and to think about the plants that will grow here. Personally, I love not having to water a whole lot, and they're beautiful, and they last," Noll said.

The sale had a recommended donation amount. Residents interested in next year's sale will want to plan ahead.

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