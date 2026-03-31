Colorado Springs summit unites educators and businesses to strengthen regional workforce pipeline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance, regional school systems and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center hosted the Spring 2026 Regional Career Pathways Summit on Monday.

The event brought together educators, industry leaders and community partners at Sand Creek High School in Colorado Springs to align education with workforce needs and strengthen the talent pipeline across the region.

Melissa Scruggs, President and CEO of Financial Talent Group, noted there is a massive need for skilled workers in the community.

She emphasized that connecting businesses with high school students helps build a future workforce pipeline while educating students on their options for college or two-year trade schools.

Duane Roberson, executive director of student pathways for Colorado Springs School District 11, explained that while the summit is primarily a networking opportunity, but it represents Career and Technical Education programs serving up to 65,000 students in the Pikes Peak region.

Roberson highlighted that no single school district can manage career and technical education alone. The summit allows districts to cross boundaries and share resources, connecting talented students with businesses that need interns and skilled employees.

Lukas Kucera, a 2021 graduate of Sand Creek High School who is now a welder, shared his experience of discovering a career in the trades. He said he did not know what he wanted to do in high school until he took a class that introduced him to sheet metal fabrication and welding.

"As soon as I struck an arc for the first time, I was like, this is awesome, this is something that I, I really wanna learn and I have a passion for" LUKAS KUCERA

Students are encouraged to explore several pathways to find their passion or dive deeply into multi-year programs to earn college credits, certifications and apprenticeships that accelerate their careers after graduation.

Students interested in exploring career pathways can speak with their school counselors or visit the Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance website.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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