Colorado Springs Ski Swap this weekend only

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As Colorado awaits the opening of ski resorts, now is the time to gear up!

Oct. 24 and 25, the Colorado Springs Ski Swap will be providing a wide selection of ski and snowboard gear at discount prices. The public is also invited to sell their items on consignment.

"Established in 2010 in Utah, we have expanded our family-owned and operated ski swaps to the Colorado Springs area," part of a news release from organizers reads. "We are dedicated to saving families money and offer an excellent selection of both new and used gear for both the novice and expert skier and snowboarder."

EVENT DETAILS:

DATES/TIMES: Oct. 24, 5:30 to 10 p.m. (COST TO ENTER IS $8 FOR THOSE 14 AND OLDER FRIDAY NIGHT. FREE FOR MILITARY MEMBERS) and 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NO COST SATURDAY)

LOCATION: Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus, 2115 Afton Way,

If you’d like to sell your own items on consignment, they are accepting gear on Friday, Oct. 24 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You bring the gear, we’ll do the selling for you!

Organizers are donating a portion of the proceeds to the Foodbank of the Rockies.

YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for answers after the YMCA of Pueblo announced it’s permanently closing Camp Jackson in Rye. YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.