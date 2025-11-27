Colorado Springs shoppers make final Thanksgiving dash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The final hours before Thanksgiving brought a familiar scene to Colorado Springs grocery stores, shoppers racing through aisles, carts in tow, hunting for those forgotten holiday essentials.

From dinner rolls to cranberries, bacon to cooking bags, it seemed almost everyone needed just one more thing to complete their Thanksgiving feast.

"Just getting some last minute stuff for tomorrow (Friday). Some drinks, some dinner rolls," said one shopper as carts rolled nonstop through the entrance of a local grocery store.

Vivian Harvell found herself among the crowd with a specific mission.

"We didn't buy enough cranberries, so now we have to buy cranberries," said Harvell.

Flora Schupp had her own unique additions to gather.

"The very last minute items are bacon to put on top of the turkey so it tastes good when it's done, celery, and bread, so we can have sandwiches after Thanksgiving," said Schupp.

For some shoppers, the rush wasn't about forgotten items but failed online orders. Rosie Kranzler arrived after her grocery delivery kept getting delayed.

"It kept getting pushed, pushed, pushed, so I said cancel it at 10 o'clock and I'll just have to go get it," said Kranzler.

After rushing to the store following work, Kranzler successfully found everything on her extensive list.

"Jalapeño peppers, ice, cornstarch, baking soda, crackers, milk, chocolate milk, beer, onions, celery, stick butter, new puzzle," said Kranzler.

Joan Johnson started her shopping day at 6 a.m., hoping to avoid the crowds. But even early preparation couldn't prevent a return trip.

"I didn't have the cooking bags and a couple other things," said Johnson.

After visiting multiple stores, Johnson finally found the elusive cooking bags that make her Thanksgiving preparation complete.

"My husband smokes our turkey on the grill, but I put my dressing in there, so it stays moist that way," said Johnson.

Despite the last-minute hustle, shoppers said the extra effort was worth it for their loved ones.

"I think that's the beauty of these holidays, everybody staying home and enjoying being together," said Johnson.

While ingredients may slip minds in the holiday rush, gratitude remains constant among Colorado Springs families preparing for Thanksgiving.

___

____

