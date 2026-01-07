Colorado Springs seeks input on $4.8 million housing and homelessness plan, public hearing Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is asking residents to weigh in on how nearly $5 million in federal funding should be spent to address housing and homelessness issues.

The Housing and Homelessness Response Department is holding a public hearing on Wednesday evening to discuss the drafted 2026 Annual Action Plan. The city expects to receive around $4.8 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Congress has to approve their budget before the city will know the exact number of funds they will receive.

"These are taxpayer funds and this is the opportunity for residents to have a voice in that," said Barb Van Hoy from the city's Housing and Homelessness Response Department.

Van Hoy said they partner with several organizations and advocate to see how the money should be spent.

"The loudest, strongest feedback we got both from partner organizations and residents and the public is we need more housing," Van Hoy said.

The funding will be divided into three main sections: housing solutions, homelessness response, and community development, which will receive the majority of the funds.

"Help increase the housing choice, provide services for people experiencing homelessness, and meet some of our community needs around things like parks and community centers," Van Hoy said.

The president of Springs Rescue Mission, Travis Williams, said they provide support services to nearly 6 thousand people experiencing homelessness every year.

“So for somebody like Springs Rescue Mission, we value funding from the city and other partners,” Williams said.

Williams shared his thoughts on the drafted 2026 annual action plan.

“There's many ways that those kinds of funds can be spent, and they're all going to be noteworthy,” Williams said.

He said a major topic he would like to see addressed further is affordable housing.

“Transitional housing can really be helpful for folks. Taking that step from the shelter to something that may not be their permanent home, but will help them get that next step to then be able to take the next leap back into the community,” Williams said.

The funds are designed to support low and moderate income residents throughout Colorado Springs.

"So a lot of the city goals around these, of course, are increasing choice for all residents for their housing," Van Hoy said.

While the city is currently drafting the plan, officials want input from Colorado Springs residents and organizations on the best use of the federal money.

Watch How You Can Make Your Voice Heard

"People are having a lot of experiences in their own neighborhoods around housing or homelessness. And this is an opportunity to really learn what the city is doing, what the city can do. What's your local government doing to help address the problems?" Van Hoy said.

The public hearing will be held on Wednesday night from 6 to 7 p.m. at the City Administration Building, downtown. Residents can also participate and join the meeting online.

___

New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters A new law is restricting how your home is powered. Gas furnaces and water heaters installed in Colorado must adhere to strict emission standards beginning this year. New state law raises cost of furnaces and water heaters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.