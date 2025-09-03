Colorado Springs Police say missing teen girls last seen getting into a car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs police were asking the public for help with locating two missing teens Wednesday morning.

Photos of 15-year-old Sophia Sortkin and 13-year-old Mia Gil were posted to social media by police. Both were last seen getting into a car just before 3 a.m. in the 6200 block of Adamants Dr. on the northeast side of the city.

"They were spotted getting into a vehicle, described as a 2002 white Buick Sedan, license plate DKVJ66," police posted to X. "Sophia is described as white female, 5’3”and approximately 150lbs. Mia is described as a white female, 5’4”, 160lbs."

If you see them or know where they are you are asked to call 719-444-7000.

