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Colorado Springs police responding to shooting involving officer on city's east side

Officer-Involved Shooting near Murray and Palmer Park Boulevard
Scripps News Group
A police track and police tape at the scene of a officer-involved shooting north of Murray Bouelbard and Palmer Park Boulevard, Wednesday, November 4.
Officer-Involved Shooting near Murray and Palmer Park Boulevard
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are responding to a shooting involving one of their officers on the city's east side, a spokesperson with the police department said Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Murray Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

No officers were injured, the police department said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with News5 for the latest updates.
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