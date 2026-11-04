Colorado Springs police responding to shooting involving officer on city's east side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Police in Colorado Springs are responding to a shooting involving one of their officers on the city's east side, a spokesperson with the police department said Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Murray Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.
No officers were injured, the police department said.
Police are asking people to avoid the area
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with News5 for the latest updates.
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