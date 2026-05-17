Colorado Springs Police respond to two separate fatal motorcycle crashes over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to two separate motorcycle crashes this weekend, resulting in the death of both motorcycle riders.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), motorcycle fatalities have increased by 90% over the past 15 years.

CDOT is warning drivers and riders to be aware that 2026 is already shaping up to be the deadliest start of a year for motorcyclists since 2017.

The messaging is coming as we approach the 100 Deadliest Days on the road in Colorado, a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

On Saturday, around 1:00 a.m., a Colorado Springs Fire Department crew was sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Van Buren Street.

When they arrived, they found that the motorcycle rider was deceased. CSPD's Major Crash Team is leading the investigation and says that speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

On Sunday, around 12:20 a.m., CSPD officers were sent to a motorcycle versus car crash near South Nevada Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the motorcycle rider was deceased, and the motorcycle passenger, along with all three occupants from the car, were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Their statuses are unknown at this time.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is also leading this investigation. Initial investigations show that the motorcycle was traveling southbound at high speeds in the center lane when it hit the car as it was attempting to make a left turn from the northbound lanes.

Speed also seems to be a factor in this crash.

Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout Big changes are on the way to the Judge Orr Road and US Highway 24 intersection in Peyton. Many unhappy with CDOT's proposed Highway 24 and Judge Orr Road change to roundabout

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.