Colorado Springs Police provide community notice of a sexually violent predator in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning the community about a sexually violent predator now residing in a new area in Colorado Springs.

CSPD says that Mitchell Wayne Bishop, 66, who is homeless, is now registered to reside at the Springs Rescue Mission along West Las Vegas Street.

CSPD says that Bishop is guilty of committing the following crimes, which qualify him as a sexually violent predator.



Convicted in 2007 of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child and, in the same case, Child Abuse out of Denver County, Colorado.

Convicted of Domestic Violence- Harassment in 1995.

Bishop is described as a white male who is around 6’0” tall, 248lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

KOAA5 previously reported on Bishop in October when he was residing along Swope Avenue.

