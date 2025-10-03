CSPD informs the community of a Sexually Violent Predator in the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is informing the community of a Sexually Violent Predator who has moved into the Colorado Springs community.

CSPD says 65-year-old Mitchell Wayne Bishop has moved to 329 Swope Ave.

Bishop is described as a white man, 6'0", 248lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

CSPD says that they will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Bishop registers as a sex offender and understands his responsibilities.

Bishop's criminal history is as follows:



Domestic Violence - Harassment (1995)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (2007)

Child Abuse (2007)

No injuries reported after small plane crash-lands in Colorado Springs At about 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, crews in Colorado Springs were called to a busy intersection where a small plane had crash-landed. "3 occupants on board, all parties accounted for with no injuries," the Colorado Springs Fire Department wrote on social media. No Injuries Reported After Small Plane Crash-Lands in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.