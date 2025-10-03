CSPD informs the community of a Sexually Violent Predator in the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is informing the community of a Sexually Violent Predator who has moved into the Colorado Springs community.
CSPD says 65-year-old Mitchell Wayne Bishop has moved to 329 Swope Ave.
Bishop is described as a white man, 6'0", 248lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.
CSPD says that they will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Bishop registers as a sex offender and understands his responsibilities.
Bishop's criminal history is as follows:
- Domestic Violence - Harassment (1995)
- Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (2007)
- Child Abuse (2007)
