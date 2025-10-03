Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSPD informs the community of a Sexually Violent Predator in the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is informing the community of a Sexually Violent Predator who has moved into the Colorado Springs community.

CSPD says 65-year-old Mitchell Wayne Bishop has moved to 329 Swope Ave.

Bishop is described as a white man, 6'0", 248lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

CSPD says that they will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Bishop registers as a sex offender and understands his responsibilities.

Bishop's criminal history is as follows:

  • Domestic Violence - Harassment (1995)
  • Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (2007)
  • Child Abuse (2007)

____

