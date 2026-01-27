Colorado Springs police officers reportedly dragged by car, suspect arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two police officers were reportedly injured in Colorado Springs Monday night after they were reportedly dragged by a vehicle.

Police shared details on the incident in their online crime blotter explaining officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of N. Murray Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Monday. The area is close to Platte east of S. Academy Boulevard.

"During the traffic stop, the driver was removed from the vehicle for further investigation," police wrote in their online blotter. "Officers then observed the rear passenger of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Lofton, moving to the driver’s seat. When contacted, Lofton attempted to drive off. Two officers were briefly dragged several feet before subduing Lofton."

Both officers were injured according to police. Lofton was arrested and is suspected of first-degree assault on a peace officer, he also had active arrest warrants including a warrant for assault on a peace officer.

