Colorado Springs police officers, city leaders want to remind drivers about work zone safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has increased patrols in construction zones as the major work zone season begins.

Both police and city leaders emphasize the need for drivers to be extra cautious around road crews.

Authorities reminded drivers that work zones aren't just traffic delays; they are areas where real people are working.

"Safe action saves lives," said Clint Brown, Public Works Maintenance and Operations Manager Safety. "A few seconds of patience can prevent a lifetime of regret. We can rebuild roads, but we can't rebuild people."

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that 23 work zone crashes killed 31 people statewide last year. They also say excessive speed contributed to most of those deadly accidents.

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