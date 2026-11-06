Colorado Springs Police notifies public of sexually violent predator address change

Colorado Springs Police are notifying the public in accordance with Colorado law of a sex offender’s change of address.

Police say James Lee Pierce will be on supervised release, parole, and has moved to Colorado Springs. Pierce is currently registered as living at 827 Bennett Avenue, Apartment C. He is described as a white male, 5′6″, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

They say Pierce is a sex offender who has been labeled as a Sexually Violent Predator by Colorado Courts. Pierce was convicted of internet luring-child with intent to exploit, internet sexual exploitation of a child (two counts) and sexual assault on a child-attempted in 2015 in Jefferson County. Before that, he was convicted of aggravated child molestation in Polk County, Georgia, in 1991.

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