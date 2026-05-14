Colorado Springs police briefly issued a shelter-in-place order in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department had issued a shelter-in-place for a block of North El Paso Street between East San Miguel Street and Columbia Street.

As of 4:51 p.m., the department says that the order has been lifted.

There are no details about why the order was issued at the time of this publication.

The Peak Alerts message reads, "The Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER for 1 Block radius of 1300 N El Paso St due to LAW ENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY near 1300 N El Paso St.

SECURE your home/business and STAY AWAY from doors and windows. SHELTER in a safe place until further notice. You will receive an alert when the order is lifted."

This is a developing story and will be updated if the Colorado Springs Police Department shares more information about the situation.

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