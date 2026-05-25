Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A large police presence at the 7/11 on 21st Street in Old Colorado City Sunday evening is tied to a homicide investigation. CSPD confirmed one person is dead.

CSPD told News5 that they are conducting a homicide investigation after a reported shooting. This happened on 21st Street, just south of Highway 24, at a store along Bott Avenue.

The Phillips 66 gas station and 7-Eleven store is still closed to the public. There are no lane closures or traffic impacts at this time.

This is still a developing story. News5 is working to get more information and will update this article as more details become available.

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