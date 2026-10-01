Colorado Springs police investigating after suspect’s in-custody death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating what could have happened to a man who died while in police custody Wednesday.

The incident happened after the suspect was taken into custody following a report of a disturbance on North Prospect Street near the intersection with Templeton Gap Road in the Falcon Division, according to a news release.

Investigators said that before the suspect could be booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, the suspect “suffered an unknown medical event in the back of the CSPD patrol cruiser while it was parked inside the jail’s sally port, a secured area where vehicles enter the jail,” the release states.

First responders tried life-saving measures but to no avail, as the suspect died at the scene.

The CSPD’s Homicide Unit was called to begin an investigation, which a spokesperson said is standard practice for circumstances involving a death where the cause or circumstances are unknown.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and establish positive ID of the man.

This remains an active and ongoing death investigation. Anyone with information that might help this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

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