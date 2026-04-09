Colorado Springs Police Department's new K9 receives body armor donation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) new K9 Koa received a bullet and stab protective vest Thursday morning, thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

His vest was sponsored by Shána Leeper of Colorado Springs and will be embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of Beverly McIllwain."

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related U.S. agencies.

The armor is custom-fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since the organization's inception in 2009, they have provided more than 6,348 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The program is open to dogs at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

K9s with expired vests can also participate.

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Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary Demonstrators showed up this afternoon outside Trailblazer Elementary on the west side of Colorado Springs. They want to bring attention to a decision made by School District 11 allowing a charter school to share the building. Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary

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