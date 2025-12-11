Colorado Springs Police Department implementing new technology surcharge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting next year, anyone found guilty in municipal court who receives a traffic violation in Colorado Springs will be given an additional $20 surcharge on their bill.

Colorado Springs City Council passed this measure on November 11. These funds will go directly to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for new equipment for officers, which includes body cameras and tazers.

CSPD estimates this will generate roughly $1.5 million in annual revenue. The surcharge will begin on January 11.

___

Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate The Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs is the subject of a critical online video. The video has been trending on Facebook and TikTok for a couple of weeks. Video critiquing Chapel Hills Mall sparks debate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.