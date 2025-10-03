Colorado Springs Philharmonic's Music Director set to make history this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A female music leader is set to make history in a few nights in the Pikes Peak region. Chloé Dufresne is the first woman in 99 years to be the Colorado Springs Philharmonic's Music Director.

News5 was there as her and the rest of the musicians rehearsed Thursday. Dufresne says she focused more on putting on a good show than making history.

"Everything is going super well," said Dufresne. "The players are on fire. We are rehearsing. This is the third rehearsal and it's getting better and better all the time, and we are all looking forward to this weekend."

The first concert for the Philharmonic is set to happen this weekend.

