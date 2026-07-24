Colorado Springs Parks and Rec launches Calendar Photo Contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department launched its contest for the 2027 Discover COS Calendar Photo Contest.

The city invites photographers of all skill levels to submit photos to be potentially featured in next year's calendar. Photos should focus on the city's parks, trails, and open spaces.

As the contest enters its 14th year, officials are excited to highlight the role that parks and recreation play in the community - especially the unique landscapes, variety of wildlife, and special experiences the city has to offer.

"We're excited to see Colorado Springs through the eyes of our community once again."



"Every year, this contest showcases the incredible talent of local photographers while celebrating the places that connect us to nature, recreation and one another. We encourage photographers to explore both iconic destinations and neighborhood favorites throughout our park system." Skyler Rorabaugh, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services

Photos can range from sunrises to wildlife to community members, as long as they tell the story of Colorado Springs recreation.

The city will accept photos through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2026, and photographers can submit up to five photos.

Photos from any Colorado Springs park, trail, or open space are eligible, but the city says that photographers are encouraged to submit pictures from;



Red Rock Canyon Open Space

North Cheyenne Cañon Park

The Manitou Incline

Legacy Loop

Memorial Park

Quail Lake Park

Monument Valley Park

Contest winners will be notified in early October.

The city says that the proceeds from calendar sales will support tree planting at Snyder Quarry in Black Canyon Open Space.

For the full contest rules, submission requirements, forms and any additional information, visit the city's website.

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