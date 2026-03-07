Colorado Springs Paralympians cheer on Italy competitors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Paralympics are underway in Italy. It is part two of what the Olympic and Paralympic Museum shares and promotes in Colorado Springs. It's also an opportunity locally to hear from Paralympians.

Colorado Springs is home to summer athletes who train in the city and often cross paths with winter Paralympians.

"I had a stroke when I was seven, it was caused by a brain aneurysm and it paralyzed my right side," said Shelby Mitchell, a Paralympic fencer.

"We're there to show the world what's possible no matter the circumstances or situation," said Katerina Brim, a cyclist who went to the Paralympics two years ago.

The two are feeling the excitement of the Paralympics getting under way in Italy.

"It'll be more personal because I've experienced it as well," said Mitchell.

"The Olympics and Paralympics - every single one of those athletes are having to work so hard to be able to chase their dreams, and the stories behind every single athlete are so unique," said Brim.

"It's an unbelievable feeling knowing you're going to and representing the USA," said Mitchell.

Paralympics have an added element of intrigue. There's the athletic ability of people who've found ways to compete despite disabilities.

"I always love to tell people we work just as hard as our Olympic partners, if not even harder," said Brim.

"I actually think we train harder because we have to adapt to what we have and we have to figure out what works for our body," said Mitchell.

Athletes are often talking about the engineering and materials in their adaptive equipment like carbon fiber, titanium or aluminum.

Like other athletes they train for technique and stamina. In addition, they have to figure out custom prosthetics or devices that allow them to compete.

"The resources that it takes to get us to be able to perform, our equipment is very specialized and dialed into our needs," said Brim.

"Watch our athletes and support them and cheer them on and that's all they ask for and watch their amazing athletic capabilities," said Mitchell.

The Paralympics is the elite level of adaptive sport, but there are plenty of opportunities outside the Paralympics. It happens at ski resorts, specialty guides, and through parks programs.



