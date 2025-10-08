Colorado Springs organization that helps homeless youth asking for volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs organization that helps homeless youth needs some to remodel its building. The Place is changing its emergency shelter into a drop-in center.

This is being done because of budget cuts and to stream line their services better. Now, they are asking for volunteers to help them with the transformation.

The drop-in center will have resources to help out homeless youth, which include the following:



more case managers

washing machines

computer labs



The center, however, will not be a place to sleep like an emergency shelter is.

"As our youth are at a space where they're resilient, they have the ability to be impacted by the services that we provide," said Jolie Nesmith with The Place. "We can get them off the streets and get them into education and housing and jobs, and they can... have purposeful lives in our community."

If you want to help with the remodel, volunteers can go to The Place, which is located near Wahsatch Avenue and Cucharras Street in Downtown on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drop-in center should be open by early November.

___

____

