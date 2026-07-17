Colorado Springs opens 7 miles of new trails at Blodgett Open Space after more than a year of construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs officially opened 7 miles of newly constructed trails at Blodgett Open Space on Friday, giving residents and visitors a new outdoor destination after more than a year of construction.

The southern portion of the popular open space now features 2.5 miles of downhill bike-only trails, 4 miles of multi-use trails for hikers and mountain bikers, and a new trailhead with parking.

City of Colorado Springs

The project also included restoration and closure of unauthorized social trails to protect wildlife habitat.

David Deitemeyer of Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation said the new trails represent an opportunity for the community to connect with nature.

"For us it's just really exciting that we can provide this opportunity, this community gem for our visitors and citizens to really enjoy, and it's not only a chance to get out and explore nature and to really connect to these natural resources, but it's a place to exercise, recreate," Deitemeyer said.

Deitemeyer also emphasized the broader mission behind the project.

"We are here with the ultimate goal as land managers to protect the resource, provide a safe and enjoyable place for folks to recreate and experience the trails, and then just give a chance for the public to come out and enjoy the public land that their taxpayers' dollars have helped to fund," Deitemeyer said.

The southern portion of Blodgett Open Space was acquired through the TOPS program in 2021.

Construction will continue later this year in the central and northern portions of the open space, with approximately 7 additional miles of trails expected by the end of 2026.

Blodgett Open Space is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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