Colorado Springs nonprofit Reclaiming Hope prepares 543 holiday stockings for survivors of sex trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs nonprofit is working to bring hope and healing to families this holiday season through a special gift-giving program.

Reclaiming Hope, located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, works directly with survivors of sex trafficking by helping them find jobs and safe housing. Every year, the organization provides these families with stockings stuffed full of carefully chosen gifts.

Volunteers at Reclaiming Hope are already preparing for Christmas, filling homemade stockings with toys, sweet treats, stuffed animals and everyday items like water bottles.

"Everybody uses water bottles," one volunteer said. "Everybody can use hot chocolate this time of year."

Winter comfort items are also included in the festive packages. The effort is part of Reclaiming Hope's Stuffing Stocking Program, designed to show survivors they matter during what can be a difficult time of year.

Eleanor Sheahan

"We see you and you're worth getting a gift this Christmas," said Abby Leonard from Reclaiming Hope.

The organization provides comprehensive support to trafficking survivors through case management and a mentor program that matches trained and accountable mentors with survivors. During the holidays, they offer additional emotional support when it's needed most.

"For most survivors, the holidays are a really difficult time. Many of them, some of them, the stockings that we give them are going to be the only gift that they receive during the season," Leonard said.

This year, Reclaiming Hope received requests for 543 stockings – a significant increase from about 200 requests just a few years ago.

"I do think it is growing because we do have more recoveries every single year, so that number does keep growing each year," Leonard said.

The organization receives stocking requests from survivors they work with directly, as well as from other partner organizations across the state.

"I think that the reason why it's growing is both that we as an organization are becoming more connected to other organizations that are serving with survivors of trafficking," Leonard said.

Leonard noted that Reclaiming Hope has seen an increase in the number of people recovering from sex trafficking, making simple gestures like holiday stockings more meaningful than ever.

"A survivor can feel more seen by getting a stocking filled with contents that fit their interests," she said.

Volunteers customize each stocking based on the recipient's preferences and hobbies.

"If they're always seeing them doodling or crafting, they can know an arts and crafts stocking would be really good for them," Leonard said. "If they're always doing their makeup or trying to take care of their skin, things like that, they'll know that a spa and self-care stocking would be better."

Eleanor Sheahan

The goal is to have all 500-plus stockings completed by the beginning of December. The stockings will be distributed to survivors across the Front Range, each accompanied by a handwritten Christmas card and a gift card for recipients to use however they choose.

Leonard emphasized that Reclaiming Hope is committed to helping survivors not just during the holidays, but year-round. To get connected to their services, call 719-425-9405 or email info@reclaiming-hope.org .

