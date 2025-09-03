Colorado Springs Mountain Metro Transit wraps up successful summer of free rides

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) in Colorado Springs wrapped up another successful summer of free rides.

The program ran from June 1 through August 31, which means fees are coming back to public transit.

This was the fourth consecutive year MMT participated in the Zero Fare Transit Program.

The free fares were funded through Colorado's Ozone Season Transit Grant Program. The initiative is intended to reduce air pollution during summer months when ozone levels are highest.

Over the past three summers, MMT provided more than two million free rides to Pikes Peak region community members. The program covered all MMT buses and metro mobility rides.

