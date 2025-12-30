Colorado Springs mom raises concerns about excessive speeding near Space Center Drive and East Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs mother is raising alarms about speeding in her neighborhood near Space Center Drive and East Platte Avenue, which is located near Peterson Space Force Base.

She says she's concerned for her young son’s safety, and she reached out to News5 to see if increased enforcement could help protect her family. Rachel Brown, who recently moved to Colorado Springs from Denver with her family, says her 16-month-old son is her top priority.

"Slower pace here, which is what made it so fun… especially when I got a little guy," said Brown.

But Brown says what she expected to be a calm, safe neighborhood has been disrupted by reckless drivers.

"We’ve got kids. Kids are unpredictable. A kid with a soccer ball on Tuesday… when people are driving recklessly, especially on these two major streets, it gets dangerous even on the side roads," said Brown.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Springs Police Department introduced a new speed enforcement tool.

Now, Brown wants to know whether residents can request these tools in areas where speeding is a constant problem.

News5 reached out to CSPD to get answers. They say residents can report traffic concerns through the GoCOS app.

Then, the traffic team reviews reports and determines the best solution, whether that’s deploying a new speed safety van, placing officers in the area, or making changes to roadway design.

"Public safety becomes your first concern when you are a parent. If there’s anything we can do as a community to make it safer, that’s what we will do," said Brown.

For more information on reporting traffic concerns in your neighborhood, download the GoCOS app.

