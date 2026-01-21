Colorado Springs manufacturing company to lay off 134 employees in March

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — EPTAM West Precision Metals, a manufacturing company on the east side of Colorado Springs, is closing its doors and laying off its employees.

According to paperwork filed with the state's Department of Labor and Employment, 134 staff members will be laid off starting in March. EPTAM West Precision Metals specializes in manufacturing metal machinery, laser cutting, and welding, according to their website.

Colorado Springs has job resources available for those affected by the layoffs or anyone needing help finding employment after being laid off.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center in Colorado Springs helps people navigate temporary unemployment and provides comprehensive support beyond just job searching.

"Whether it's your first job, or maybe a transition job, or maybe again switching complete careers, the Workforce Center can help you through all of the different stages of looking for work," Erica Romero said.

Erica Romero is the business relations manager at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center. She said the center assists with multiple aspects of unemployment, including helping with unemployment insurance and managing healthcare transitions.

"Not only how do people file for unemployment insurance, what do you do with health care? People lose their health care during a layoff. We also want to make sure that there's support on your 401k or life insurance policies that maybe have to switch," Romero said.

The workforce center also connects businesses with job seekers and hosts free job fairs and workshops on resumes and interviews. When asked about the first step someone should take after being laid off, Romero emphasized taking time to process the transition.

"I would say take a minute and really take a moment because it is a huge transition piece," Romero said. "Then really think about what you are looking for in your next job. We can look at what jobs that are in demand, what are some certifications that you maybe want to start thinking of to get to another job. Or if you're wanting to do a complete career transition, what are those steps that you need to do in order to do that?”

For those ready to begin their job search, the state's ConnectingColorado.com website offers personalized job matching services.

"It can actually start sending you job postings that match what you need," Romero said.

Other employment resources are available on the Workforce Colorado website.

