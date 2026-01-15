Colorado Springs man suspected of trying to solicit a 14-year-old in Virginia

WARRENT COUNTY, Va. (KOAA) — A viewer reached out to the News5 newsroom wanting us to highlight the arrest of 39-year-old Colorado Springs resident Joseph Kozak in another state.

According to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, Kozak was unknowingly communicating with an undercover investigator who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. Authorities say that through online communications, it is believed Kozak was trying to meet up with an underage girl for sexual purposes.

Kozak was reportedly engaging in interstate deliveries while operating a commercial tractor-trailer when he was arrested during a sting. He's now facing multiple charges, including use of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children, taking indecent liberties with a child, and possession of a controlled substance after authorities found he was in possession of meth.

Kozak is due in court on Jan. 29.

