COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — A Colorado Springs man convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend has been sentenced to prison.

Kevin Wells was sentenced to 42 years in prison on Friday.

In May 2025, Wells called 911 saying a man was trying to kick in the door of his apartment and that his girlfriend was inside, but he was not there. When police arrived, they found Lisa West, 35, dead inside.

Watch News5's previous reporting on this case in the video below:

Victim and suspect identified from shooting earlier this week

According to arrest papers, Wells called his father telling him he’d shot West. Wells’ father told police he told Wells to meet him at his home so they could go turn him in, but Wells hung up. Those arrest papers say Wells also texted his boss saying he’d shot his girlfriend.

Colorado State Patrol contacted Wells in Pueblo County that same day and took him into custody.

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