Colorado Springs law firm offers reimbursement for Uber and Lyft this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — There's no excuse for getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated, and this St. Patrick's Day weekend, a Colorado law firm is offering up a deal to make sure fewer people make that mistake.

During the DUI enforcement period around St. Patrick's Day last year, law enforcement agencies across the state arrested more than 220 people, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The Wilhite Law Firm has been behind its Holiday Rideshare program for 19 years, offering up a reimbursement to qualifying riders who use Lyft or Uber from March 14 through the 17 this year in an attempt to make the roads safer.

“Many people think it’s simply a perk for those who have been drinking,” Rob Wilhite said. “But the bottom line is this: removing drunk drivers from the road saves lives. That’s why we do it.”

Click here for more on the program.

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS

On March 14 through March 17 in 2026, anyone who has had too much to drink can take advantage of the program:



Call a Lyft or Uber

Take one ride from any location to your home

Pay your driver

Visit <b><u>https://www.wilhitelawfirm.com/wilhite-law-rideshare-program</u></b> [wilhitelawfirm.com] to fill out the form and submit your receipt

to fill out the form and submit your receipt The Wilhite Law Firm will reimburse you up to $20.00



PROGRAM RESTRICTIONS



Must be 21 years of age or older

Valid for one-way transportation home only

Ride must occur within the metro area

Maximum reimbursement: $20.00



Full program details and instructions for submitting reimbursement are available at:

https://www.wilhitelawfirm.com/wilhite-law-rideshare-program

