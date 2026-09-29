Colorado Springs Krav Maga school offering free self-defense classes Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs Krav Maga school will be offering free self-defense classes for the whole family this Saturday.

First Strike Krav Maga will be offering the free classes along a family protection class, a kids anti-bullying class, and a survivors focused class for men and women who have been through an assault, according to a news release.

First Strike will be teaming up with Tessa, a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, to make this event happen.

“The women's class is really all for women so they can learn to protect themselves in an environment where they don't have to deal with other guys,” said Ben Skee with First Strike Krav Maga. “We know that some women have triggers, they have issues where like, you know, ‘I don't want to get in a class with a bunch of sweaty guys or anything,’ but they want to start testing out self-defense. So, we're offering this as a way for to check classes out, see something in an environment where they feel safe.”

The event will be held at First Strike Krav Maga on Academy and Galley. If you're interested in signing up for the class, click here.

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