Colorado Springs Jewish community reacts to Australia shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah, and more than 150 people gathered in Temple Shalom's sanctuary to light menorahs and celebrate one of Judaism's greatest survival stories.

But after a recent attack in Australia, some leaders in the Colorado Springs Jewish community are also "shining a light" on growing antisemitism, a threat to the faith's future survival.

"When you hear about a father and a son shooting on a beach, it makes you feel like you can't go anywhere," said Paulette Greenberg.

Even for longtime members of the Colorado Springs Jewish community like Paulette and David Greenberg, attending the first night of this year's "Festival of Lights" was something they second-guessed.

"Before we left, I thought about, 'should we be going?' Because when you're in a group, you always have to be careful," said Paulette Greenberg.

To them and Temple Shalom's Rabbi Jay Sherwood, it feels like the Colorado Springs Jewish community just went through this after the attack on a Jewish rally at Boulder's Pearl Street Mall in June.

Sherwood says even on the most celebratory nights of the Jewish calendar, the first person to welcome guests to the door is a guard.

"I don't know of a synagogue in America that doesn't have an armed guard," said Sherwood.

He emphasized, however, the importance of Jews being outward about their faith.

"If we climb inside a hole, lock the doors, and close up the windows, then the terrorists win," said Sherwood.

So how did we get here? Sherwood says one place it starts is with words.

"When people say 'globalize the intifada.' I actually lived in Israel for a year during the intifada. That term means kill Jews," said Sherwood. "'From the river to the sea,' that means kill Jews. Every one of those things leads to more antisemitism and more danger for Jews in America."

He emphasized it's important to separate the Jews living in communities from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to Australia from the actions of Israel.

"When you blame Jews in America, Jews in Europe, Jews in Australia for the actions of the Israeli government, that is not anti-Zionism, that is antisemitism, and if you disagree with me, I will flat out say you're wrong," said Sherwood.

Like they plan to do all week long, the Greenbergs say they'll continue to shine a light.

"If the community wants to hear and see what we do, then they can join. This is our celebration, and we're celebrating life and Judaism because this is what makes us comfortable," said Paulette Greenberg.

According to Anti-Defamation League reporting, Colorado had 279 antisemitic incidents in 2024, the seventh highest among any U.S. state per 100,000 people.

