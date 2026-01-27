Colorado Springs homeless get extra help at 'Stand Up For Our Community' event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The cold temperatures meant a busy weekend for shelters offering a place for those who are homeless.

The Springs Rescue Mission tells News5 they provided beds to nearly 440 people on their most crowded night over the weekend, which is up compared to typical nightly numbers. They say they see around 380 people a night during the winter.

The rescue mission says they did not need to open their overflow because the new Hope COS shelter on the city's westside opens temporarily when temperatures drop dangerously low.

The homeless in Colorado Springs got some extra help Monday at the annual "Stand Up For Our Community" event.

The Stand Up is scheduled every year in mid-winter to offer resources and services to those in our community who do not have permanent housing. They're offering several things, including the following:



warm clothing

hygiene supplies

haircuts

They can also connect those experiencing homelessness with the following:



medical needs

counseling

potential housing options

"Some people don't know these resources are there for them," said Alisha Apodaca with Homeward Pikes Peak. "Also it's great for the agencies. There's a piece of networking that happens and connection that happens."

This event also helps out the pets who are companions to the people living outside. They were offered the following:



vet checks

warm covers

pet toys



___

Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs Hundreds of demonstrators turned up outside of city hall in Colorado Springs, protesting the killing of another American citizen by ICE agents. Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.