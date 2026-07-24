Colorado Springs' historic City Auditorium is selling its seats to fund renovations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The historic City Auditorium in Colorado Springs is selling its seats as the venue undergoes a major modernization project.

Prices vary based on condition, ranging from $150 down to free for chairs that need some repair. The managers of the City Auditorium say it is a rare opportunity to preserve a piece of the past.

Jesse Morielli, Founder & President of Ava Presents, said.

"Everybody probably has different memories of different things in this room, whether it's maybe a high school graduation or a concert they met their wife at, or just appreciate history and craftsmanship. There was a million reasons to not just throw them away."

With only 1,500 chairs available, Morielli said the window to claim one is limited.

"I think that the most important part of this is it's an opportunity to own a piece of history, and there's only one shot at this, and there's only 1,500 of them, and there's a million people down here, and so, if you have a memory here, if you appreciate history, this is the thing to do."

Proceeds from the sale will go directly toward preserving and enhancing the historic building.

Those interested in purchasing a chair can visit cityaud.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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