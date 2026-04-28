Colorado Springs high school students explore trade industry careers at local construction career fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — High school students with a passion for the trades attended a career fair hosted by Careers in Construction Colorado today in Colorado Springs.

The event gave students a chance to connect with dozens of companies and learn what a future in the construction field could look like. It was not just a meet-and-greet; attendees could apply for jobs right then and there.

Angel Llerena, a student who attends Vista Ridge High School and is part of the construction program at Patriot High School, is looking into HVAC. He is drawn to the hands-on work and job security.

"I think that's a trade that'll never get replaced by robots or anything. We'll always need humans to do that kind of trade," Llerena said.

For former students, the career fair was a chance to reflect on how the program shaped their careers. Joseph Swenson, a manager with Vantage Homes, said the program was instrumental in his success.

"Careers in Construction has really, really helped me find, you know, find my niche and find a good career, and I think that any kid that applies time and effort and dedication into that careers in construction, they will find something that they enjoy," Swenson said.

Careers in Construction Colorado partners with 21 high schools in the Pikes Peak region and 92 statewide to help students build a foundation for their future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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