Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to car fire near condominium complex in Rockrimmon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a car fire in a parking lot near a Rockrimmon condominium complex Thursday morning.

In a post on X, the fire department said its crews were on the scene of the fire just before 9 a.m. near Delmonico Drive and West Rockrimmon Boulevard.

About 15 minutes later, the department posted an update saying the fire was out and one person was treated at the scene for minor burns.

The cause of the vehicle fire has not been released.

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