Colorado Springs Fire Department works hazmat incident Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they worked a hazmat incident Friday morning on the southeast side of the city.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Road and South Powers Boulevard.

According to CSFD, a 100-pound damaged propane bottle was leaking. They say their hazmat crew mitigated the hazard by burning off leaking fuel by conducting flaring operations.

CSFD says no injuries were reported during the incident.

___

Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis School District 49 leaders say budget pressures are forcing difficult decisions, including cutting staff. Layoffs expected as School District 49 grapples with budget crisis

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.