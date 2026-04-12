Colorado Springs Fire Department contain townhome fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) firefighters contained a structure fire at 903 Tampico Court on Sunday.

They posted this video from approximately a minute after crews arrived on scene.

#UPDATE: as of 4:50pm the fire is under control. The cause is under investigation.



The below video is from approx 1 minute after crews arrived on scene.



🎥: Drone as a First Responder pic.twitter.com/DoxLmdRJMz — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2026

The fire was showing from the front of the townhome, but CSFD says that firefighters has the fire under control.

It was fully contained by 4:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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