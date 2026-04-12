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Colorado Springs Fire Department contain townhome fire

Tampico Ct Fire
KOAA News5
Tampico Ct Fire
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and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) firefighters contained a structure fire at 903 Tampico Court on Sunday.

They posted this video from approximately a minute after crews arrived on scene.

The fire was showing from the front of the townhome, but CSFD says that firefighters has the fire under control.

It was fully contained by 4:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs forces lockdown and shelter-in-place

Tense moments at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs Thursday. Police say a bomb threat forced part of the hospital to evacuate as other areas went into a lockdown.

Bomb threat at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs forces lockdown and shelter-in-place

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