Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire burning near the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue exit.

According to crews on scene, smoke is visible from I-25. Multiple crews are already on scene, and more wildland resources are responding according to the department.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on the scene of a grass fire in the area of I-25 and Nevada. Smoke is visible from the highway. Fire crews are on scene, and additional wildland crews are responding. — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) May 4, 2026

The fire is estimated to be about a quarter of an acre in size, and crews have a containment line around the fire as of 1:00 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There have been no evacuations issued at the time of this article's publication.

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