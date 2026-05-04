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Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue

I-25 and Nevada Grass Fire
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Drone image from the scene of a grass fire near I-25 and Nevada.
I-25 and Nevada Grass Fire
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and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a grass fire burning near the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue exit.

According to crews on scene, smoke is visible from I-25. Multiple crews are already on scene, and more wildland resources are responding according to the department.

The fire is estimated to be about a quarter of an acre in size, and crews have a containment line around the fire as of 1:00 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There have been no evacuations issued at the time of this article's publication.

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